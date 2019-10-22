Rail project discussed at City Council Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two rail-related measures seeking more accountability in the multibillion-dollar project will be up for discussion at a Honolulu City Council committee meeting Tuesday.

Heidi Tsuneyoshi introduced a resolution seeking council approval prior to the rail authority executing any contract with a private partner to build the final leg of rail and operate the system.

“The city is going to be the one paying, and ultimately the taxpayers, for the next 30 years for the operation and maintenance,” said Tsuneyoshi. So we really should know what we’re signing onto before that happens.”

HART is currently seeking bids from what it calls P-3 or public-private partner developers for the city-center portion of rail, plus the rights to run the train.

Another resolution introduced by Tsuneyoshi demands public hearings prior to a city-state land swap related to the parcel where the rail operation center is built.

As always investigating previously reported, the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands still holds the title to the land and was supposed to get equally valued land elsewhere.

But issues such as appraisal and fair valuation has held up the exchange for about a decade.