HONOLULU (KHO2) — Living in a city can come with the need to compromise on some things while it is often necessary to find a way around other things.

In Honolulu, parking is one of those things that many of us have to find a way around, whether it’s a ride share, carpooling, walking or ‘finding’ a parking spot.

While the rail has the promise of helping with some of that congestion, many people on Oʻahu have lost faith in the HART vision.

In a move to help deal with some of these issues, Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam has decided to hold a Transportation committee hearing to discuss issues with parking, parking meters and HART.

Councilmember Dos Santos-Tam will be covering these topics with representatives from the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) and the Honolulu Authority for Rapid. Also in attendance will be both the DTS and HART.

On the agenda for the hearing is the following:

Bill 32 (2023) relates to public transit. It seeks to prepare Honolulu for the opening of rail on June 30. This includes: Allowing the creation of a transit policing plan to maximize the safety of rail and TheBus;

Allowing for city payment cards (Holo cards) to be accepted on all public transit, to simplify the overall public transportation experience;

Banning any disruptive behavior that may threaten or harm passengers;

Expanding the existing ban on smoking on transit to include the use of vapes; and

Creating a discounted annual pass for “extremely low income” individuals.

“In less than six weeks, Honolulu residents will be riding rail. We can’t be unprepared,” said Councilmember Dos Santos-Tam. “Bill 32 helps make sure the rules are in place; so, the passenger experience is convenient, safe and enjoyable.” Bill 20 (2023) relates to parking. Over a dozen communities across Oʻahu have asked for common sense solutions to their street parking issues. Bill 20, proposed by Councilmembers Radiant Cordero and Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, allows communities to address their parking issues by creating “restricted parking zones.” Restricted parking zones give residents priority for street parking over non-residents and have already been utilized successfully in three sections of Kalihi Valley. Other neighborhoods stand to benefit from the bill as well. Near Lanikai Beach, for example, residents have often voiced concerns regarding the lack of street parking during the day. A restricted parking zone could improve this by establishing strict limits on non-residents and tourists that Lanikai residents would not need to follow.

“We often hear buzzwords like ‘destination management’ and ‘regenerative tourism’ thrown around,” said Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam. “Bill 20 is a real solution – and it has been proven to work. It will empower communities islandwide to take back their street parking.” Informational briefing regarding Honolulu’s on-street parking meter upgrade project. In December 2022, Verizon shut down their 3G system, causing an estimated 2,200 digital parking meters in Honolulu to stop working. Councilmember Dos Santos-Tam will be hosting a briefing with DTS to inform the public on the causes of the issue and the status of city upgrades.

"80 other cities got hit with this parking meter shutdown. But I want Honolulu to be the first to fix it," said Councilmember Dos Santos-Tam. "This briefing is an important step in the right direction to make sure we are on track with the parking meter upgrades. I look forward to continuing to work with DTS Director Roger Morton and Deputy Director Jon Nouchi to get this done." Informational briefing regarding rail opening on June 30. In preparation of rail opening on June 30, Councilmember Dos Santos-Tam will be hosting a briefing that covers: Critical path items, including federal safety approvals and hammerhead repairs;

Fares and enforcement, including distribution plans for Holo Cards and plans to address fare evasion; and

Passenger experience, including changes to bus routes and the status of wifi on rail.

The hearing is slated to take place at the Honolulu Hale at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 and is open to the public.

Dos Santos-Tam represents City Council District 6, which spans from Kakaʻako to Kalihi, and includes portions of Kakaʻako, Chinatown, Downtown, Punchbowl, Papakōlea, Pauoa Valley, Nu‘uanu, Iwilei, Liliha, ‘Ālewa Heights, Kalihi and Kalihi Valley.