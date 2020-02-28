Rail contractor brings down utility pole in traffic accident

Local News

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

A rail contractor brought down a utility pole this morning in the Dillingham area. HART says a dump truck belonging to Nan Inc clipped a pole and snagged the overhead lines. This happened shortly before 9 am near Kalihi Street. No one was hurt. HART is now investigating what led to the accident. Utility companies are making repairs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story