A rail contractor brought down a utility pole this morning in the Dillingham area. HART says a dump truck belonging to Nan Inc clipped a pole and snagged the overhead lines. This happened shortly before 9 am near Kalihi Street. No one was hurt. HART is now investigating what led to the accident. Utility companies are making repairs.
- Rail contractor brings down utility pole in traffic accident
- Kauai Councilman Arthur Brun indicted for federal drug offenses after sting operation
- Neighbor Island News: monk seal relocated to Hawaii Island, Maui police assists needy, continued road work on Kauai
- Threat prompts Ewa Beach schools to go into lockdown
- Aaron Valdes back in Hawaii to be honored before Rainbows game