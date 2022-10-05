HONOLULU (KHON2) — After two years of pandemic restrictions, tonight’s debate gave former Lieutenant Governor Duke Aiona and current Lieutenant Governor Josh Green a chance to let voters know how they would lead Hawai’i as Governor.

Moderator Gina Mangieri asked a series of questions about how they would help residents and businesses struggling with Hawaii’s economy.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Duke Aiona said, “the best thing we can do is get out of the way. Let businesses know they can be businesses. See what we can do with regulations and taxes.”

Josh Green said, “I’d like to get rid of tax on food and medication to lower the cost of living. I’d like to put incentives to develop new industries, like agriculture. We have to have other industries in addition to agriculture.”

Frustration among the two simmered to the surface when asked about abortion rights.

Green said, “It is offensive that Duke would twice use the word emotional when we talk about the impact on women and their right to choose whatever healthcare access they want.”

Aiona said, “Josh, you just don’t get it.There are women out there who believes in the right of life. And women out there who believe in the right of choice. That’s very emotional for them.”

And when they asked each other questions, Green asked Aiona to explain why he voted for Donald Trump in 2016

Green said, “You had Facebook posts that said, that you wanted to see people make America great again, his old rhetoric.”

Aiona: “I don’t do Facebook. That boggles my mind right now.”

Aiona: “I did support the Republican nominee, who ended up to be Donald Trump simply becasue of the choices we had in that election.”

Following the debate, I checked in with both to see how they think they did.

Aiona: “It’s about leadership, trust and respect. It’s about having the same old, same old, which they don’t want. Things can be better.”

Aiona: “Eight years as an LG, 12 years as a judge, grandfather of eight, and a husband for 41 years. When you put that together, this is exactly the type of leadership we need in today’s times.”

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Green: “I feel I was able to convey to people what my values are, I think they saw a clear distinction. I’m going to fight for women’s healthcare rights, for people to get housing rights if they’re homeless, I’m gonna look toward helping our local people, especially with Hawaiian Homeland Program as we build back to make our kids stay here.”