HONOLULU (KHON2) — Quiet quitting is an old workplace concept that is gaining popularity under a new name.

Quiet quitters do not actually leave their job, but they slowly become less and less engaged with their work.

Kumabe HR said quiet quitting is a new phrase for an issue that has been around for decades.

“In the old days, my days, we used to call it like, ‘presenteeism.’ You know, people that would go to work and be present, but not,” said Marie Kumabe, owner of Kumabe HR.

“But I also believe that during COVID, I think that everyone had a reaction to that. And for some, it was really looking at their life, saying, ‘Do I want to do this anymore or what are my priorities?'” Marie Kumabe, Kumabe HR owner

Experts said recognizing employees for their everyday dedication can go a long way since 8-hour workdays are the standard in most workplaces.

“One of the most important things leaders can do right now with staff that they have is acknowledge them for coming in, for coming in on time and doing the job that they agreed to do,” said ProService Hawaii client HR trainer Alish Roarty. “If you do that routinely and you’re continuingly having conversations around those areas, then they will naturally want to go above and beyond because they see the work they’re doing is powerful.”

Employees might often feel like they need to put in extra work hours if they want recognition, which blurs the home-work boundary.

“Definitely with COVID, there’s a complete overlay in that,” Kumabe said. “So, things like, ‘Do I stay at work an extra two hours, or do I, you know, go out and get some exercise and take good care of myself?'”

Experts said the best way for workers to avoid quiet quitting is to find a job that they are truly passionate about while still finding family time.

“Maybe not every day, all the time, but most days, most of the time,” Kumabe said. “And if you don’t, then find something that you love.”

“So, you want to encourage your employees to — when the work is done, it’s done. Turn your computer off and enjoy your family,” said Roseann Freitas, BBB Hawaii marketplace manager.

When it comes to advice for employers; Allowing workers to take paid time off without any flack from higher-ups will help keep quiet quitters at bay.

“Whether it’s time off,” Roarty said, “taking their PTO or really allowing them to have sick time without having to then work double time to make up the work, having that in place will be really helpful in the long run.”