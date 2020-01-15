Quick thinking of victim led to UH carjacking suspect getting caught on camera

It’s the first week back to school for the University of Hawaii students and police are looking for a carjacking suspect that took place on campus.

“I was scared out of my mind. I don’t know what else to say.”

Carter Loewen never thought he would be a victim of a carjacking, but that all changed Monday night when he was waiting to pick up a friend outside of Frear Hall.

“It’s taken a toll psychologically for sure because now I’m concerned about my landlord, my neighbors, and my own safety. He can walk in here anytime,” said Loewen.

Loewen says he saw a man in what appeared to be a security uniform and noticed a badge on his chest.

“He came around the car and knocked on my window and I thought I was parked in the wrong spot, so I opened the door,” said Loewen.

That’s when Loewen saw a large kitchen knife and the suspect told him to get out of the car.

“The first thing was going through my mind was my dad telling me in my head your life isn’t worth $2-thousand. It isn’t worth a $2-thousand car,” he said.

Loewen says he wasn’t alone. There was another woman by her car in the loading zone. He says he was relieved the suspect approached him and not her. They were able to get this video of the suspect driving off in the stolen car, speeding and nearly hitting Loewen.

“I don’t think he’s familiar with the area because if he was, he would realize that he couldn’t turn at the end of the road so I realized after I got out that he has to turn around and come back,” Loewen said.

A UH spokesperson says the Manoa campus has round-the-clock campus patrol and police presence. School officials say public safety officers are aware of the incident. Loewen wants students to be more careful.

“Any one can walk on campus. Anybody can dress like a security guard and follow a young lady into the dorms and pretend to be someone they are not and to me that was a really big realization for me last night.”

Police say no arrests have been made at this time. The stolen car is a 2006 blue Volkswagon Golf with expired safety tags. The license plate is SPV 508.