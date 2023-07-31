HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are updates to the criteria of jurors in the state of Hawaii.

The update opens to the door for more people to be selected for jury duty. Juror questionnaires are mailed annually to qualified individuals and, this year, the list has grown.

Questionnaires will begin to be mailed out to some 255,000 residents on Friday.

Oahu will receive 90,000

Maui County will receive 60,000

Hawaii Island will receive 75,000

Kauai will receive 30,000

If you have a Hawaii state driver’s license and/or are registered to vote in Hawaii, expect to be mailed a questionnaire. Once received, you will have 10 days to complete and return it to the Jury Pool Office, in the envelope provided.

Failure to do so may result in penalization.

To be eligible to serve as a juror you must:

Be 18 years of age

Be a United States citizen

Be able to read and understand English

Have received, or are eligible for, a discharge if convicted of a felony

If you are a potential juror, but would like to be excused due to a disability, you may submit a physicians certificate to show how your disability will impact your capacity to serve as a juror.

Lastly, if you have already served as a juror within the past 12 months – either as one of the 12 or as an alternate – in a Hawaii court, you may claim exemption from jury service for one year.