Queen’s West remains in ‘internal state of emergency’ with 100% inpatient occupancy

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Queen’s Health Systems reported the Queen’s West Oahu is at least 100% inpatient occupancy, and it is still in the internal state of emergency that it announced on Monday.

The internal state of emergency means the hospital admissions is outpacing the number of beds available.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said Hawaii should start seeing the first round of FEMA workers coming in next week.

“We should start seeing the first trench of those folks on the 17th,” said Green. “Then another group of a couple hundred of nurses and respiratory therapists another week later.”

The Queen’s Health Systems reported area residents should still go to the West O’ahu hospital if they have an emergency.

