Queen’s to open new Health Center and Urgent Care in Kahala

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Health Systems will open a new health center at 1215 Hunakai Street in Kahala, near Kahala Mall.

The two-story, 10,000-square-foot building will feature team-based primary care, urgent care, imaging, and physical therapy, working together to improve the overall health of the community’s residents.

“Our Queen’s ohana is very excited to be expanding our outpatient services to Kahala,” said Bernadette Merlino, vice president for QHS Ambulatory Services. “Queen’s has made a commitment to provide high quality and accessible care to all of the people of Hawaii where they live and work, and our team looks forward to servicing our East Honolulu communities in the very near future.”

The health center is scheduled to open Summer 2020.

The goal of the new health center will be to provide patients with better access to primary and urgent care while focusing on enhancing the patient experience.

The health center will also include a new Queen’s Island Urgent Care walk-in clinic, bringing urgent care services back to this community after the closing of Island Urgent Care last year due to demolition of the former Kahala Square mall.

“We are excited to be bringing urgent care back home to Kahala and look forward to serving our community for many years to come,” said Robert Ruggieri, M.D., FACEP, President of Island Urgent Care.

On October 31, 2019, QHS announced it entered into an agreement to acquire Island Urgent Care. Under the agreement, Queen’s will acquire four Island Urgent Care walk-in clinics in Kapahulu, Pearl Kai, Kakaʻako and Hawaii Kai.

The new entity, Queen’s Island Urgent Care, is expected to open in January 2020.

In addition, QHS previously announced it is expanding its health care reach in the west region of Oahu with a new state-of-the-art family health center at 91-6390 Kapolei Parkway in the Ocean Pointe subdivision. The 15,000-square-foot clinic will house nine providers and 30 staff, and provide primary care, urgent care and lab services.

The Ocean Pointe facility is scheduled to open Summer 2020.