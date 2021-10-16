Queen’s to host second drive-thru flu shot clinic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Medical Center is hosting another drive-thru flu shot clinic on Sunday, Oct. 17.

The clinic will take place at the “Physicians Office Building 3” from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Attendees are required to have their insurance card and ID with them. Those who are 12 and older may get the shot.

More than 100 people came out to the last drive-thru clinic at Queen’s West Oahu in September. The Queen’s Physicians Office Building 3 is located on 550 South Beretania St., Suite 401.

Officials at Queen’s said, the flu shot can be received at the same time as a COVID-19 vaccine but recommended patients get the shots in different arms.