Queen’s receives grant to address transportation needs of cancer patients

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu has received a grant from the American Cancer Society to address the transportation needs of cancer patients on Oahu.

The $15,000 grant will be used to help cancer patients get to and from facilities.

“Although disparities exist, nobody suffering from cancer should be deprived of having access to the best possible care,” said Shane Morita, MD, Ph.D., F.A.C.S., Medical Director of Surgical Oncology at The Queen’s Medical Center.

According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 7,570 Hawaii residents will learn they have cancer this year — finding a way to get to their scheduled treatment may be huge roadblock for them.

“Some patients don’t have access to transportation at all or are too fatigued or sick to drive themselves,” said Holly Ho-Chee-DuPont, Patient Navigation Coordinator at The Queen’s Medical Center.

Access to treatment is even more difficult for those with low income and who live in rural areas. These transportation grants are available in select communities through an application process.