Queen’s North Hawai’i Community Hospital updates its visitor policy

KAMUELA, HAWAI’I (KHON2) — Queen’s North Hawai’i Community Hospital (QNHCH), starting on Sept. 8 will only allow one screened visitor with proof of vaccination to visit a patient getting treatment at their hospital, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We recognize the importance of family in the healing process and believe we can safely support a more patient-centered care environment by allowing a vaccinated visitor who has also undergone our screening process,” said QNHCH President Cindy Kamikawa.

According to QNHCH, visitors must be over 18 years of age and are required to have had their final dose of an FDA-EUA COVID-19 vaccination, providing proof with a vaccination card or an electronic copy.

All visitors must wear a surgical mask over their nose and mouth at all times, and QNHCH said no eating or drinking is allowed on their premises.

In addition, out-of-state or international visitors must also present proof of a negative COVID-19 test result.

QNHCH said limited exceptions may be made in certain situations such as pediatric or maternity patients and end-of-life care –additional screening will be required.

