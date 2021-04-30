Queen’s North Hawai’i Community Hospital announces job fair

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Do you want to work at the Queen’s North Hawai’i Community Hospital (QNHCH)? Applications are being accepted now!

QNHCH will be holding a job fair on Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the hospital’s Annex building.

QNHCH is hiring nurses, medical assistants, cooks, housekeepers, social workers, office support, diagnostic lab staff, IT, sterile processing and more.

Applicants may send their resumes to hiringevent@queens.org by May 19. Walk-ins are also allowed.

For more information, contact Human Resources at 881-4410.