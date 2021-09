HONOLULU (KHON2) — Queen’s Medical Center in West Oahu hosts a drive-through flu shot clinic Sunday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Those who are 12 and older may get the shot.

Bring your ID and health insurance card.

The flu shot is free with most insurance.