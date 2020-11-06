Queen’s Medical Center returns Assets School’s generosity with a $5K donation

(Courtesy of The Queen’s Health Systems)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Medical Center has a new tool to help with caring for patients.

The robotic rolling cart was designed and constructed by three students from Assets School. They made it to help frontline workers treating patients with COVID-19.

Unbeknownst to the students, their generous donation would be met with more generosity.

Queen’s donated $5,000 to the school’s robotics program to ensure that more students have the opportunity to hone their skills.

