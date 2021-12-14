Queen’s Medical Center investigating ‘possible cases’ of omicron

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Staff at The Queen’s Medical Center are investigating the possibility of the omicron variant in some of their staff and one patient.

Six staff and one patient were identified as having the S gene dropout present in their PCR tests. The S gene dropout is suggestive of the omicron variant.

Queen’s is completing “extensive surveillance.”

“The safety of our patients and caregivers remains our highest priority,” said Chang. “We continue to proactively follow Federal and State guidelines to implement precautions to ensure we are a safe place to deliver and receive high-quality, compassionate health care to all of the people of Hawaii.”

