Queen’s Medical Center investigating ‘possible cases’ of omicron

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Staff at The Queen’s Medical Center are investigating the possibility of the omicron variant in some of their staff and one patient.

Six staff and one patient were identified as having the S gene dropout present in their PCR tests. The S gene dropout is suggestive of the omicron variant.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Queen’s is completing “extensive surveillance.”