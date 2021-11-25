Queen’s Healthcare workers receive free meals, therapy dog receives treats too

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, a fast-food restaurant in Hawaii, kicked off Thanksgiving weekend by distributing 100 free meals to healthcare workers at The Queen’s Medical Center with DJs Keola and Phat Joe from 102.7 Da Bomb radio station.

“At Raising Cane’s, we want to remind the public that even though COVID cases have dropped, medical workers are still working incredibly hard to keep our communities safe,” Raising Cane’s Marketing Leader Ali Urbick said.

In addition, Queen’s newest healthcare therapy dog Samson received a basket of doggie treats from Dogtown Bakery. According to a press release, Samson’s job consists of comforting medical workers that put in long hours to help keep patients healthy and safe.

Samson has a place in the restaurant’s heart because he was named after Raising Cane’s founder Todd Grave’s dog.