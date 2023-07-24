HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the first time in 130 years, the royal standard of Queen Lili’uokalani was placed on public view.

This comes after the royal standard was returned to the Queen’s home, Washington Place, after it was illegally seized in 1893.

The Queen’s Royal Standard was listed for auction and the State Archives were alerted.

“Princess Abigail Kawānanakoa stepped forward to purchase the Queen’s Royal Standard, and Brendan Damon Ethington purchased the ‘Soper letters,’ which included official reports and troop dispositions regarding the overthrow and subsequent counterrevolution,” said State Archivist Adam Jansen, Ph.D. of the effort to prevent a legal battle over the standard.

The standard was on view Monday, after which it will join other Hawaiian Kingdom standards in the State Archives.

“This is a significant day in the history of Hawai‘i. It is an occasion of great pride for our people,” said Governor Green.

The Queen’s Royal Standard flew over Washington Place when Queen Lili’uokalani was at home. Her husband, John Owen Dominis constructed the home in 1842. She lived there until her death in 1917.

“When the standard was illegally seized, part of Queen Lili‘uokalani was taken, and as it is returned, it is as if she has returned with it, providing all of us, as well as the coming generations, a new opportunity to learn about her, and about the meaning of leadership and sacrifice,” said Gussie Schubert, Dominis family descendant and Washington Place Foundation board of directors president.