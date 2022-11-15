HONOLULU (KHON2) — The official portrait of Queen Liliuokalani wearing her famed ribbon gown is making its way to Washington, D.C.

After remaining at the Iolani Palace for more than 30 years, it will be part of an upcoming exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery.

“By including Queen Liliuokalani’s portrait in this exhibit, this important part of Hawaii’s story can be shared on a larger stage with many more people,” said Paula Akana, executive director of The Friends of Iolani Palace.

On Monday, Nov. 14 the portrait was packed for transport for the “1898: Visual Culture and U.S. Imperialism in the Caribbean and the Pacific” exhibit.

After the Queen’s portrait goes through restoration work by the Smithsonian team, it will be featured by the expected opening date of the exhibit on April 24.