Queen Liliuokalani’s diaries released as a book

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COURTESY HUI HANAI

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s eighth and last reigning monarch Queen Liliuokalani kept diaries during her life. They are now available as a book called The Diaries of Queen Liliuokalani of Hawaii, 1885-1900.

Hui Hanai published the diaries which are edited by David Forbes.

Several of the Queen’s personal diaries included in this collection were among the papers seized from Washington Place and confiscated by the Republic of Hawaii officials in 1895, leaving Liliuokalani without access to them when she wrote Hawaii’s Story by Hawaii’s Queen Liliuokalani (annotated by David Forbes and published in a new edition by Hui Hanai in 2013) which recounts the story of her life leading up to her overthrow in 1893.

Four years after the death of the Queen in 1917, these diaries were turned over to the territorial government and are now held by the Hawaii State Archives.

Funding for this project was provided by Liliuokalani Trust.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

79° / 67°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 79° 67°

Sunday

79° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Monday

78° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 65°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 79° 65°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 79° 66°

Thursday

77° / 66°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 77° 66°

Friday

77° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 77° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
78°

76°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

Trending Stories