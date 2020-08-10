Queen Emma Ballet hosts creative virtual dance performance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Despite a global pandemic, Queen Emma Ballet decided to keep its annual dance production with a creative twist. The event titled “The Show Must Go On” was held virtually on August 2.

Queen Emma Ballet reported a turn out of over 700 households in Hawaii, across the mainland and internationally for the event.

“We wanted our students to be able to participate in a performance in a way that was safe and that truly embodied the school’s mission to encourage personal growth, artistic appreciation and a love of dance,” said Alyssa Schoenfeld.

The dance was infused with vibrant costumes, creative video editing and original choreography.

“The Show Must Go On” featured 75 local dancers aged four to twenty one.

“Despite an in-person recital being the best, this virtual recital was wonderful and the gift in this was that so many of our family and friends on the mainland and even in Japan were able to watch the recital. They said our daughter is in an amazing dance school and I totally agree,” shared Reimy Kuroda, a parent of one of the dancers.

To see the performance and for more information, visit their website.

