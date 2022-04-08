HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bovine tuberculosis found on Molokai has caused the Hawaii Department of Agriculture to issue a quarantine for the entire island for any ungulates, which are animals with hooves, such as pigs, cows, sheep, goats, antelopes, and deer on Friday, April 8.

The end of the quarantine depends on getting rid of bovine tuberculosis on Molokai. The quarantine is to stop the spread on the island, and to the rest of the state.

The HDOA said horses do not need to quarantine.

Bovine tuberculosis was found in the central and the west end of Molokai in the past few months.

Before that, there were two outbreaks last year in June and November.

Livestock producers, hunters and anyone interested can attend the HDOA meeting:

Monday, April 18, 2022, 6:00 p.m.

Lanikeha Community Center, Hoolehua Molokai

HDOA will also offer Zoom information.

The quarantine order does not impact regulations for hunting of feral and wild deer, antelope, pigs, sheep and goats on Molokai.

The quarantine order also does not prohibit the slaughter, harvest, sale or transportation of meat from livestock, feral or wild deer, antelope, pigs, sheep and goats from Molokai.

Bovine TB can infect other animals including humans. It would infect humans if there is a high infection rate, and if the disease-control programs are not working.