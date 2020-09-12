Quarantine breaker arrested again, but this time in connection to a stabbing

HAIKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A woman arrested in May for violating quarantine, has been arrested again–this time for assault and resisting arrest.
The Maui Police Department reported that 24-year-old Tara Trunfio stabbed another woman shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at the end of Ulaino Road in Haiku.
When police tried to arrest her, Trunfio resisted. She was eventually taken into custody and was charged.
Her bail set at $7,000.
In may, Trunfio, who is from Colorado, was arrested for breaking quarantine.
