Quarantine breaker arrested again, but this time in connection to a stabbing

by: KHON2 Web Staff

HAIKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A woman arrested in May for violating quarantine, has been arrested again–this time for assault and resisting arrest.

The Maui Police Department reported that 24-year-old Tara Trunfio stabbed another woman shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at the end of Ulaino Road in Haiku.

When police tried to arrest her, Trunfio resisted. She was eventually taken into custody and was charged.

Her bail set at $7,000.

In may, Trunfio, who is from Colorado, was arrested for breaking quarantine.

