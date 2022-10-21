HONOLULU (KHON2) – Only 57% of streets on Oahu have a walkway on both sides with many calling on the government to fix this problem.

Recently the City’s Department of Transportation Services announced their joint application with the Oahu Metropolitan Planning Organization for a $6.25 million grant to address the missing walkway problem.

The missing walkways around the island of Oahu have been identified as a problem needing to be fixed in the new Pedestrian Plan.

Because adding walkways to 100% of Oahu would cost the city and county billions of dollars, they decided to prioritize areas that need it the most.

Oahu Pedestrian Plan prioritizes $101 million in Tier 1 improvements in school zones and along high-traffic streets.

Upgrading streets is the first step to making areas throughout the island more accessible and safer for everyone.

Plantation Road in Central Waianae is planned to get one of the first added walkways.

The City and County report this will bring a safer pedestrian connection between schools, parks, transit and multi-family housing.

By adding sidewalks it will dignify pedestrian travel and prevent cars from obstructing a pedestrian’s right-of-way.