HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lawmakers are pushing for better, more air ambulances and access to emergency services on Molokai and other rural areas across the state.

In a medical emergency, seconds mean the difference between life and death.

Molokai resident Opu’ulani Albino, knows this firsthand. In April 2021, she went to Molokai General Hospital, the only medical center on the island, for an infection.

“From the hospital, they picked me up and shipped me out right away cause there was an infection and it was sepsis,” Albino explained. “If that didn’t happen, I would have died here on Molokai cause there was nothing here to help me.”

Being flown off Molokai to Oahu in an air ambulance saved her life.

Molokai resident Hikili’i Chow, now 25, said she too is alive today thanks to air ambulance services.

“My experience with the air ambulance goes all the way back to before I was born,” Chow explained. “My mom was hapai with me, pregnant with me on Molokai, and she actually had to be medivaced out with early preterm labor. And that is what saved me.”

The fatal crash of the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance in December and temporary grounding of their planes brought to light the need for more emergency evacuation services for rural areas like Molokai with aging populations and limited medical services.

“You have a stroke victim that needs extra care, they have to be flown out. We can’t even do deliveries or complication deliveries I should say,” said Sen. Lynn DeCoite, (D) Molokai, Lanai, Hana.

She said Hawaii Life Flight is back up and running with four planes, but there are challenges since they service the entire state.

“So we’ve been working closely with the Hawaii State Department of Health. We’re talking about maybe added helicopters, brand new helicopters, that could either be leased, or leased to own, or just bought out,” DeCoite said.

They are proposing one helicopter be kept in Maui County, one on Kauai and one on the Big Island.

“These helicopters can also take bariatric, would come with a full medical team, as well as being housed on those islands, with a hanger and a buy-in of hopefully some percentage between the county and the state,” said DeCoite.

In a statement, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said:

“The needs of our rural communities on Molokai, Lanai and East Maui would greatly benefit from the availability of helicopters for medical emergencies and I support and appreciate Senator DeCoite’s efforts to provide urgent care for someone in need of emergency medical care.”

DeCoite is also trying to secure a second ambulance for Molokai.

There is currently only one ambulance that services the entire island.

According to Speedy Bailey, General manager at American Medical Response, they are faced with multiple calls on opposite sides of the island at least 100 times a year, which poses a dilemma.

“What happens when there’s two calls, one side on the east or the west side of the island? Triage has to happen, decisions have to be made, this is what’s been done for many years,” Bailey said.

According to DeCoite, the Senate is requesting $1.6 million to get the staff and other necessities to get the ambulance up and running.

Bailey said they already have access to the ambulance and the supplies that was paid for with the $300,000 appropriated last year.

“Lets jump ahead of the game and play offense and not defense and have those resources readily available,” DeCoite said.

DeCoite added that the second ambulance would help hospitals on Maui and Oahu by not inundating them with patients who need more care because they didn’t get emergency services quickly enough on Molokai.