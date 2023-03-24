HONOLULU (KHON2) — With a growing population and what some say is a lack of resources, officials are calling for new ambulances for Maui Emergency Medical Services.

There are currently eight ambulances and one rapid response unit serving the island of Maui. Officials added that Maui has been long overdue for a new ambulance with the last one being added in 2014.

“Wailuku and Kahului are only served by one ambulance right now and that’s been taking its toll,” said Rep. Troy Hashimoto, (D) Portion of Waihee, Wailuku, Waikapu.

The state runs Maui County’s Emergency Medical Services system and the American Medical Response is contracted to run its operations. AMR added that more ambulances will give personnel flexibility when resources run thin.

“Oftentimes, there’s one road to Lahaina and you have roadblocks, you have to shift resources to deal with issues like that,” said Speedy Bailey, regional director for AMR.

Now, a push is underway at the legislature to ensure central Maui has enough emergency medical resources.

“Knowing our population is getting larger and larger, we definitely need extra support,” Rep. Hashimoto said. “So it’s an ambulance and the additional staff that we’re seeking to get funding for and I think it will help alleviate the health and safety of our community.”

Meanwhile, Honolulu EMS will be receiving eight new ambulances to be placed in service this summer. They said it’s in the procurement process for an additional four ambulances this fiscal year.

Honolulu EMS stated the new additions will help sustain its fleet, but due to rising call volume and running 24 hours a day, the vehicles go through extreme wear and tear.

Dealing with wear and tear is the exact reason Hawaii County added five new ambulances to its fleet this week.

“Our ambulances, especially on Hawaii Island, really take a beating and the amount of miles we add on every year have in excess of 200,000,” said Dr. Holeka Inaba, Hawaii County Council Vice Chair.

The Hawaii Department of Health has a committee tasked with determining ambulance needs for different districts. It said, a central Maui ambulance has been on its priority list.

“There has been a number of upgrades in EMS services throughout the state, on the Big Island and Kauai, now it’s Maui’s turn,” Bailey said.

The measure moves to the Senate Ways and Means Committee next.