HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, March 29, the FDA approved over the counter sales of Naloxone nasal spray. This could allow the potentially life-saving medication that is used to reverse opioid overdoses to be easier to access.

Naloxone is a medication that was created to reverse opioid overdoses. It comes in an injectable version and a nasal spray version.

Until the FDA’s approval, the nasal spray was only available with a prescription from a physician, a pharmacist or a local agency authorized to dispense the medication.

The four milligram doses that each package contains will be on shelves at drug stores, grocery stores, gas stations and online.

“Narcan saves lives. With the widespread proliferation of synthetic opioids in our community, it is more important than ever that we make this life-saving resource as accessible as possible,” said Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam.

Dos Santos-Tam is in the process of making Naloxone available in places where it is needed most — in bars, nightclubs and other venues.

“Bill 28 is about keeping the public safe. It is about using every tool at our disposal to prevent accidental overdoses,” explained Councilmember Dos Santos-Tam.

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health said that from August 2017 to August 2018, there were 59 deaths in the State from opioid overdoses. They said that in 2020, that number had increased to 274. That is a nearly 500% increase.

“We know that drugs and alcohol don’t mix, and certain venues are more high risk. So, what we did was we looked at all of our liquor licensees, and said, ‘those who are serving liquor and alcohol on premises, that is our bars or nightclubs, those should, you know, be carrying Narcan to make sure that their patrons are safe’,” added Councilmember Dos Santos-Tam.

Robbie Baldwin, who owns a popular nightclub in Chinatown, weighed in on the need for Naloxone access.

“Overdoses happen, especially when mixed with alcohol. Our bars and nightclubs must be prepared for every contingency. I am grateful that the City Council is taking on this important issue. This bill will protect businesses, patrons and the public at large,” said Baldwin.