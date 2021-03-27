Purvè Donut Stop holds grand opening in Kahala

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fun and new donut shop held its grand opening in Kahala on Saturday, March 27.

It is the Purvè Donut Stop at the Kuono Marketplace in Kahala.

Purvè serves up fresh donuts made to order.

File – Boxed donuts at Purvè Donut Stop in Kahala, Hawaii, March 27, 2021.

File – Purvè Donut Stop in Kahala, Hawaii, March 27, 2021.

File – Donuts on the conveyer belt at Purvè Donut Stop in Kahala, Hawaii, March 27, 2021.

File – Customers wait in line at Purvè Donut Stop in Kahala, Hawaii, March 27, 2021.

Customers can create their own or pick from the 12 donuts on the menu.

“His [Ching’s son] favorite is the ‘Hulk Smash.’ Mine is the ‘Smurf Balls,’ it has the Cap’n Chrunch Berries dust, which is good. But you can’t go wrong with any of them. They’re actually all good. I haven’t had a bad donut here yet.” Purvè customer Chris Ching

Kuono Marketplace is across Waialae Avenue from Kahala Mall.

The owners of Purvè are former bartenders and they try to maintain a club-like atmosphere in their donut shop.