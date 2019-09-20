Purple Prize to challenge Indigenous Innovation this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The Purple Maiʻa Foundation has been on its own uncharted route since 2016 when it began its Purple Prize Indigenous Innovation Challenge.

They’ve been navigating the way for the indigenous people of Hawaiʻi and our settler allies to build unprecedented, culturally-grounded technologies and ventures that optimize for community abundance and sustainability across the pae ʻāina.

This Saturday, September 21, Purple Mai’a Foundation will host its Demo Day called Kilo Hōkū at the Doris Duke Theatre.

Tickets are still available.

For all the information, go to www.purpleprize.com.