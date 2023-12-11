HONOLULU (KHON) –The Purple Maiʻa Foundation has created a big footprint for itself as a non-profit organization that focuses on empowering and educating ʻōpio (youth) in technology, coding, computer science and artificial intelligence.

Their focus is primarily on underserved communities in Hawaiʻi and the Pacific region, mostly wāhine (women), kānaka maoli (Native Hawaiians) and Pacific Islanders.

The foundation’s name comes from the Olelo Hawaii word for banana, which is maiʻa. Traditionally, wāhine weren’t allowed to eat maiʻa, which is why Olin Lagon, founder, chose the name.

“I wanted to reclaim the word and change that tradition in order to give more opportunities to women, especially in the area of S.T.E.M.,” explained Lagon.

Lagon founded Purple Maiʻa in 2016 with the goal of providing technology education.

The foundation’s mission is to provide equitable access to technology education since technology is the world’s ruling business paradigm. In providing access, they foster a community-driven approach to learning, innovation and problem-solving.

Their programs include various projects and initiatives that are designed to introduce Hawaii’s ʻōpio to coding, software development, artificial intelligence and other technology-related skills.

Purple Maiʻa is cognizant to integrate as much culturally relevant content as possible while also engaging in collaborative and creative endeavors.

The foundation works with local schools and community organizations as well as directly with the community to bring technology education and access to those who need it through workshops, camps, and events tailored to different age groups and skill levels.

Purple Maiʻa is intent on prioritizing diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. They do this by bridging the gap between underrepresented and underserved people groups.

The impact that Purple Maiʻa wants to produce aims at equipping ʻōpio with the skills needed for future careers in technology — including AI — and contributing to the development of a more inclusive and diverse tech workforce.

You can click here for more information on Purple Maiʻa.

If you haven’t been to Purple Maiʻa’s facilities, they are located on South Beretania Street in Honolulu. They are keen to expose as many people as possible to the work they are doing.