HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’ve not heard of Olin Lagon, then you are missing out on one of Hawaiʻi’s most talented and community-centric entrepreneurs of the 21st century.

One of the things Lagon is working on is preparing Hawaiʻi’s keiki for a workforce that will, sooner rather than later, be dominated by artificial intelligence.

The Purple Maiʻa is hosting the Build4Good Hackathon between Friday, Dec. 8 and Sunday, Dec. 10. It is free to the public.

It will be a time when locals can work together to innovate and collaborate. The event begins with a kickoff meant to inspire, and participants will have the opportunity to gather and to explore challenges as the global workforce begins shifting to AI.

“I have been working with machine learning and AI for years,” said Lagon. “I have personally seen how this industry has grown as I have been fortunate enough to help design and deploy systems used worldwide. AI is the most transformational technology I have ever witnessed, and it has already fundamentally changed us.”

For the weekend event, those in attendance will be placed into teams where they can begin working on honing their ideas and developing plans. This coincides with opportunities to learn coding and modeling, and mentor-guided progress running with concurrent workshops will function to enrich participants’ technical skills.

Once these teams have worked together to develop their ideas, they will present the solutions to a panel of expert judges who will focus on innovation, societal impact, and technical excellence.

“I focus on AI for good but am deeply worried about AI for bad. Both are coming much faster than the vast majority of people realize,” explained Lagon. “As just one data point, ChatGPT4 has roughly the IQ of Einstein. Each version of ChatGPT has had a 10-fold increase.”

Purple Maiʻa isn’t one to train and run. They will offering ongoing support and connections that will help facilitate the implementation of solutions and foster a lasting community committed to deploying AI and ML for meaningful social change.

You can click here for more information on the Build4Good Hackathon and registration.

Lagon went to explain further on why workforce development in AI is essential for Hawaii’s future.

“I am not sure there are any other historical technologies that have had anywhere near this type of exponential growth in such a short time,” added Lagon. “ChatGPT5 at this pace could land with an AI topping 1,600 IQ, and it may only be months away. Can you imagine what those with these tools can do?”