Puolo Bridge in Hanapepe closed for structural repairs

HANAPEPE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Public Works (DPW) announced on Tuesday, Feb. 9, that Puolo Bridge in Hanapepe will be closed until further notice.

DPW consultants say, the closure is required until repairs can be made to the bridge’s structural support system.

The closure will be mandatory until the bridge can be repaired to preserve the safety of all motorists.

The public is asked to contact Donald Fujimoto via email at dfujimoto@kauai.gov or via phone at (808)-241-4882 with any questions or comments.

