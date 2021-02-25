Punchbowl cemetery expands capacity as Oahu enters Tier 3

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, commonly known as “Punchbowl Cemetery”, announced it will continue to adhere to the Tier 3 guidelines by allowing funeral services of 25 people or less.

Thursday marks the start of Tier 3 of Honolulu’s coronavirus recovery framework.

As part of the tiered system, funeral services will now allow gatherings of 25 people in comparison to the 10 people rule held under Tier 2.

In addition to the expanded gathering, the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific says it will continue to implement the following rules: