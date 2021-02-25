Punchbowl cemetery expands capacity as Oahu enters Tier 3

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl_166918

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, commonly known as “Punchbowl Cemetery”, announced it will continue to adhere to the Tier 3 guidelines by allowing funeral services of 25 people or less.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Thursday marks the start of Tier 3 of Honolulu’s coronavirus recovery framework.

As part of the tiered system, funeral services will now allow gatherings of 25 people in comparison to the 10 people rule held under Tier 2.

In addition to the expanded gathering, the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific says it will continue to implement the following rules:

  • CDC-approved masks must be worn.
  • Social distancing must be kept from individuals who are not from the same household.
  • Families will be given the option to reschedule interments when full military funeral honors for committal services are reinstated, or families can proceed with the interment with modified military honors.
  • The administrative building will remain closed to the public, but the Public Information Center and restrooms will be open. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story