Pūnana Leo kicks off ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi month

Pūnana Leo o Mānoa will be hosting their first ‘He Aupuni Palapala’, an event that kicks off Hawaiian Language month at Thomas Square park.

ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language) is an official language of the state of Hawai’i, along side English.

February first became ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Month back in 2012 when the Hawaii Revised Statutes was amended by adding a new section, which reads as follows:

“Mahina Olelo Hawaii. E ike mau a e kapa ia ana ae ka mahina o Pepeluali o ia ka “Mahina Olelo Hawaii” i mea e hoomaikai a e paipai aku ai i ka Olelo ana o ua Olelo makuahine nei la. Olelo Hawaii Month. The month of February shall be known and designated as “Olelo Hawaii Month” to celebrate and encourage the use of Hawaiian language.”

For more information on ‘Aha Pūnana Leo, check out their website at www.ahapunanaleo.org.