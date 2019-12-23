All lanes temporarily open on Kamehameha Highway as BWS crews pause work on water main break

Update: Kamehameha Hwy by Haleaha Rd to re-open for morning commute, Punaluu to Kaaawa customers please use water for essential needs only.

Board of Water Supply crews will be re-opening all lanes of Kamehameha Highway by Haleaha Road in Punaluu at approximately 5:00 a.m. to accommodate the morning commute. The Kaneohe-bound lane of Kamehameha Highway near Haleaha Road will be closed again later in the day as repairs to a 30-inch transmission main progresses.

HONOLULU(KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are continuing their efforts to repair a 30-inch transmission main break on Kamehameha Highway near Haleaha Road in Punaluu. Repairs to the main are expected to continue through tomorrow.

Crews are in the process of refilling area reservoirs so water service can be restored to affected customers from Punaluu to Kaaawa/Waiole Valley. Customers that have regained service may experience lower than normal water pressures. To help speed up the process and allow the system to recover, customers in the affected area are asked to use water sparingly overnight for essential needs only: cooking, cleaning, and hygiene.

The Kaneohe-bound lane of Kamehameha Highway remains closed near Haleaha Road. The Kahuku-bound lane is being contra-flowed. Motorists are asked to drive cautiously through the area, expect delays, and use alternate routes if possible.