Punahou’s head football coach, other school officials placed on paid leave

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Punahou’s Head Football Coach Kale Ane and several other school officials are on paid leave in connection with several lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by a former basketball coach.

The suits do not accuse Ane or other current staff of misconduct and they are not named defendants.

Among the plaintiffs against the former basketball coach is MMA fighter Ilima-Lei Macfarlane who told KHON2: “It’s a shame that it took this kind of national spotlight and coverage to prompt Punahou to start this investigation when they’ve had the information since 2004, and subsequently others came forward soon after.”

The coach targeted in the lawsuits was at the school between 2003-2006.

Punahou School said in a statement that its staff members recognize the need for an objective process and look forward to a full and fair investigation of the facts.

Leonard Lau has been named interim head varsity football coach in the meantime.