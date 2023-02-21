HONOLULU (KHON2) — Punahou School has created a new program called the Davis Democracy Initiative. It is meant to promote civic engagement and public service amongst Hawai’i youth.

The launch event included Mark Davis who is the benefactor of Davis Democracy Initiative. Also present was Gov. Josh Green, Sen. Brian Schatz, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Constance Lau who is chair of Punahou’s Board of Trustees.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“This is an extraordinary gift from the Davis family, and we are excited by the opportunity to pioneer this important work at the primary and secondary levels of education,” said Punahou President Mike Latham.

The program is for K-12 youth and was made possible by Mark and Janie Davis who generously funded the initiative. The initiative hopes to stimulate inquiry and engagement that will develop students’ knowledge and understanding of balanced political analysis, democratic participation, civil discourse, media bias, legal systems, social justice, public policy, community engagement and social responsibility.

“The Davis Democracy Initiative will explore issues vital to the success of American democracy and help to prepare generations of young people from Hawai‘i to make essential contributions as citizens of their communities,” added Latham.

The initiative is set to reach keiki throughout the State and will deepen Punahou’s contribution to our community by creating collaborative work and partnerships with public schools, other

independent schools and universities throughout the Hawaiʻi and the U.S.

A photo shows attendees of the launch of Davis Democracy Initiative at Punahou School on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Punahou School) A photo shows the launch of Davis Democracy Initiative at Punahou School on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Punahou School) A photo shows attendees of the launch of Davis Democracy Initiative at Punahou School on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Punahou School)

“There is a clear and compelling need to support civic engagement at the K–12 level,” said Mark Davis, a longtime Hawai‘i attorney. “Punahou will work closely with other schools, higher education, nonprofits and service organizations to build a network of collaboration across many fronts.”

Punahou hopes to create more collaboration between Punahou and non-Punahou students. Through shared speaker events, workshops and fellowship models, these relationships can be created and supported, according to Punahou.

“The world young people will inherit will be defined by vital questions of equity, justice, civil discourse and the ability to find common ground and common understanding,” said Latham. “The Davis Democracy Initiative holds untapped potential for forging pathways for students as they mature as active and engaged citizens of Hawai‘i and of the nation.”

A key component of the initiative is to provide students with opportunities outside the classroom. This will allow them to engage with universities, public schools, faculty and their development, conferences and guest speaker lecture series.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The spring semester at Punahou will bring about their first series of programs that will include host speakers: local activists, community organizers and national voices that will speak on issues such as environmental sustainability, food security, immigration policies and public health.