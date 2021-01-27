Punahou School fires teacher after sexual abuse allegations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Punahou School announced on Wednesday, Jan. 27, that a teacher was fired after allegations of sexual abuse against a former high school student were investigated.

In a letter to parents, Punahou says it first became aware of the allegations in November, 2020.

The incident was reported to the Honolulu Police Department while the school investigated the allegations.

Punahou said, the allegations were later found to be credible and the teacher was subsequently fired. Court records show the teacher has not been charged in relation to the case.

Punahou says, it is continuing its investigation to determine if there are other victims but does not know of any other misconduct involving the teacher.