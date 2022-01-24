Punahou School Carnival is closed to the public, but here’s how you can participate

While the Punahou School Carnival is closed to the public this year, they can still participate in the virtual silent auction and art gallery. (Courtesy: Punahou School)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While the Punahou School Carnival is closed to the public this year, they can still participate in the virtual silent auction and art gallery.

The school’s carnival is used to raise money to support students and families on financial aid. Last year, the carnival was held virtually for the first time since the annual tradition began in 1932. Though things will be different again this year, the Class of 2023 still hopes to raise money to support students.

The online art gallery will feature more than 1,000 works created by nearly 300 Hawaii artists, including paintings, ceramics and jewelry. Proceeds are shared evenly between the artist and the school. The gallery will open Monday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m., and run through Saturday, Feb. 5, at 9 p.m.

The online silent auction will feature more than 150 items, including hotel stays, a Kualoa Ranch ATV and zipline tour, Punahou mango chutney and lilikoi butter, among other things. The auction will open Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 12 p.m. and run through Sunday, Feb. 5 at 9 p.m.

Click here to access the art gallery and auction during opening times. Buyers can arrange for drive-thru, contactless pickup at the Punahou campus for their items.

This year’s theme is “Back in Time to ’99.” The school anticipates holding a special event solely for their Junior Class on Saturday, Feb. 5.