Punahou School announces AOL founder Steve Case as keynote speaker for inaugural ‘Festival of Ideas’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Punahou’s inaugural Festival of Ideas is taking place from June 7 to 9, offering a range of opportunities for participants who are focused on innovation in Hawaii.

Steve Case, a Punahou graduate and global tech pioneer who founded AOL, will be the keynote speaker of the three-day, virtual conference.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Participants will have the opportunity to connect across the Punahou network through discussions, activities and workshops. They’ll also have a chance to foster collaborations and even pitch ideas.

Case’s wife, Jean, is chair of the Board of National Geographic and CEO of both Case Impact Network and the Case Foundation. She is among the noteworthy innovators and entrepreneurs participating in the Festival of Ideas.

Below is the list of speakers:

Steve Case ‘76, Founder AOL, Chairman & CEO of Revolution

Jean Case, Chairman of the National Geographic Society, CEO of Case Foundation

Mark Fukunaga ‘74, Chairman & CEO, Servco Pacific

Duane Kurisu, Chairman & CEO, aio

John De Fries ‘69, President and CEO, Hawaii Tourism Authority

Celeste Connors ‘94, CEO and Executive Director, Hawai‘i Green Growth

Zak Stone ‘00, Google Brain Team

Liz Yee ‘94, EVP & Chief of Staff, The Rockefeller Foundation

Mike Latham ‘86, President, Punahou School

The Festival of Ideas runs concurrently with Punahou School’s Alumni Week 2021, a full week of virtual offerings for Punahou alumni. Space is limited. Click here to register.