Punahou graduate unveils mural in Pearl City to raise environmental awareness

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Environmental “ARTivist” Stephanie Hung, a recent graduate of Punahou School and founder of Artists Save Waves, unveiled her latest mural in Pearl City on June 7 in recognition of World Oceans Month.

Hung collaborated with Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii on the artwork displayed at Hickam Federal Credit Union’s Main Branch at 1260 Kuala Street.

The mural entitled “See the Light” aims to raise awareness about saving and protecting Hawaii’s ocean and land.

“It is my hope that the mural will serve as a constant reminder to all that see or learn about it that we all need to see the light and live with determination to help protect our islands and precious environment,” Hung said. “The old diver in the mural sheds a beam of light onto the way things used to look and we need to be mindful that we cannot continue to pollute and trash our home. Let’s all take care and See the Light together.”

The mural unveiling also coincided with the launch of Hickam FCU’s “Cards with a Cause” campaign, which includes the rollout of five new credit/debit card designs that Hung created. Hickam FCU will make a donation to Hung’s nonprofit Artists Save Waves throughout the year whenever people use their new cards, which support contactless transactions for enhanced fraud protection.

In return, Artists Save Waves will donate to Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii.

“We truly value this partnership with Stephanie and what this young, talented and inspirational person is doing to contribute to helping Hawaii protect our environment. That is what we are all about,” said Rafael Bergstrom, Executive Director of Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii.