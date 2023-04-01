HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Japanese Junior Chamber of Commerce and the Cherry Blossom Festival crowned it’s 71st Cherry Blossom Festival Queen on Friday.

Punahou School graduate Samantha Marumoto was crowned at the annual Festival Ball and coronation ceremony at Sheraton Waikiki along with her court.

Judges choose the Queen, First Princess, and three Princesses based on their efforts in perpetuating Japanese culture, commitment to education and passion for

community service.

Marumoto was up against 14 other contestants and they all underwent seven months of cultural and professional development classes.

“It feels just amazing! It’s such an honor. I love all of my fellow Contestants so

much and definitely wouldn’t have been able to do this experience without them,” said Marumoto. “They’ve been an outstanding support system. Just having them beside me has been the best part!”

The 71st Cherry Blossom Festival Queen Samantha Marumoto and her court on Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Sheraton Waikiki in Waikiki, Hawaii. Order of names from left to right: Princess and Miss Congeniality Jennifer Dee Emi Kumra, Princess and Miss Popularity Emily Mieko Johnson, Queen Samantha Ke’olani Marumoto, First Princess Chirstyn Shihori Okuno, and Princess Amber Masaye Yonamine. (Cherry Blossom Festival Official Photographers)

Marumoto is the daughter of Jay Marumoto and Amber Marumoto.

After she graduated from Punahou School and she continued her education at the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of Southern California. At UCLA she received her Master of Studies in Law and at USC she received a Business Law Certificate.

Marumoto is currently a realtor and in her free time, she enjoys making photo books and exercising.