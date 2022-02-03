Punahou Carnival 2022 closed to public but offers virtual art gallery, silent auction

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the second year in a row, this year’s 2022 Punahou Carnival will be closed to the public due to COVID-19. The on-campus carnival will take place on Friday, Feb. 4, and is only open to current students, faculty, staff and their households.

However, the public can still participate virtually through the online art gallery and silent auction.

“There are a bunch of items that the public can bid on and engage with the Carnival. I was looking through and they have some really cool opportunities like I know there’s like a hotel stay package. There’s the mango chutney, which I know is like very popular, and then also like a Kualoa Ranch tour. They have like movie and theater tickets also available. So there’s a lot of different items that people could get from the silent auction.” Daniel Pruder, Punahou School junior

All proceeds from the silent auction will benefit students on financial aid.

“Carnival is very important for [financial aid] because we have over 950 students currently receiving financial aid. And last year, I believe… Carnival received more than $300,000 for that financial aid. So putting on Carnival this year and years in the future I think is really important to supporting that financial aid,” Pruder explained.

Folks can bid on items now through Saturday, Feb. 5 at 9 p.m., when the auction closes.

The online art gallery also offers more than 3,000 pieces of art, and money from that will be split evenly between the artist and financial aid.

To check out Punahou Carnival’s art gallery and silent auction, click here.