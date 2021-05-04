Punahou boys, Kamehameha girls win ILH volleyball championships

The Punahou boys volleyball team and the Kamehameha girls volleyball team each won ILH titles at Hemmeter Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.

The Punahou boys team won the title with a 25-17, 25-11 sweep over the Kamehameha boys team.

In the girls championship game, the Warriors won 25-22, 25-20 over Punahou.

The iLH volleyball season is now over. If the HHSAA returns to its regular sports schedule for the 2021-2022 academic year, then the girls season will be held in the fall, while the boys season will be held in the spring.

