Punahele drops first album since winning Hip Hop Album of the Year,”Menehune Giant”

Earlier today, Makaha rapper Punahele released “Menehune Giant,” his first album since last year’s “From Beneath Mt. Ka’ala” which won the 2019 Na Hoku Hanohano award for Hip Hop Album of the Year in May. “Menehune Giant” is produced by Scott Ohtoro and released by Honolulu-based Zenbu Records.

Punahele has been actively involved with the TMT protests on Mauna Kea, and much of the album is inspired by his experiences with the kia’i.

The 12-track album will be available on all streaming services soon and can be purchased here.