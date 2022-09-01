HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 17-year-old was arrested and charged after making a statement about bringing a gun to school and creating a disturbance on the bus.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31 a bus driver told police that the teen was taken off the bus after creating a disturbance.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Then, the same teen made a statement about bringing a gun to school, according to police officials.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, the 17-year-old male was arrested and charged for terroristic threatening in the second degree on Thursday, Sept. 1 around 8 a.m.

The teen was then released to his parents but the investigation was handed over to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney and the Family Court.

After further investigation, officials found that no gun was brought to school and there was no immediate threat to students on the Big Island.

Hawaii Police are reminding the public that threats, especially those involving firearms are taken very seriously.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, there have been 28 reported school-related shootings nationwide that resulted in injuries and deaths in just 2022.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Police are asking parents to talk to their kids about making these kinds of statements, especially through social media.