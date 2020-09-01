Puna man stopped for traffic violation charged with multiple crimes

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Puna man stopped for traffic violations has been charged with multiple violations.
Police say officers stopped Kumalani Ryan Kekipii in Hilo when the 39-year-old man tried to hit one of the officers.
He was later arrested in the Puna area, charged with resisting order to stop, terroristic threatening, and three counts of violating a restraining order.
His bail set at $7,000.
