Puna man stopped for traffic violation charged with multiple crimes

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Puna man stopped for traffic violations has been charged with multiple violations.

Police say officers stopped Kumalani Ryan Kekipii in Hilo when the 39-year-old man tried to hit one of the officers.

He was later arrested in the Puna area, charged with resisting order to stop, terroristic threatening, and three counts of violating a restraining order.

His bail set at $7,000.

