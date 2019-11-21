Puna man faces multiple charges involving a stolen truck

HAWAII (KHON2) – A 34-year-old Puna man faces multiple charges after being accused of driving a stolen Nissan pickup truck early Sunday morning, November 17.
The suspect was as a Christopher Lucrisia of a Mountain View address, who was sought on an outstanding warrant.
Just after midnight, on Sunday morning, a patrol officer observed Lucrisia drive up near the fuel pumps at a Kurtistown service station and enter the convenience store. This officer previously got a tip that Lucrisia was driving a stolen pickup truck that had been repainted a different color.
As the officer approached the truck, he noticed that the vehicle was painted silver. But because there were areas that showed the original color of the truck: red.
The officer checked the license plate and the visible vehicle identification numbers (VIN) attached. The results came back to a silver 2004 Nissan Frontier pickup registered to a woman whom the officer knew was Lucrisia’s mother.
The driver of this vehicle was later arrested on an outstanding $300 warrant. But the officer was still suspicious of the vehicle being operated/ He then conducted a stolen vehicle check and discovered that a red 2004 Nissan Frontier pickup had been reported stolen on November 1 from a parking lot on Kalanianaole Street in Hilo.
In the description of the stolen vehicle was a sticker within the vehicle, which was a match with what the officer observed inside the truck at the service station. The Nissan was later recovered and towed as evidence.
Patrol officers later served a search warrant on the 2004 Nissan Frontier pickup truck and were able to find a VIN number elsewhere on the vehicle, which confirmed it as the stolen Hilo parking lot truck.
On Monday, November 18, police charged Lucrisia with Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle, Habitual Property Crimes, Possession of Confidential Information, and Driving without a License.
His bail was initially set at $31,000, in addition to the $300 outstanding warrant.
Anyone who may have further information about this incident is asked to call Officer Chance Lunsford at (808) 965-2716 or call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
