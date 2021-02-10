Puna man charged with multiple drug offenses

PAHOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police arrested and charged Jordan Kaneshiro, of Puna, on suspicion of several drug offenses after executing a narcotics search warrant at an address in the Ainaloa subdivision of Pahoa on Monday, Feb. 8.

Officials said, just under a pound of methamphetamine (425.4 grams), 0.4 grams of heroin, various drug paraphernalia items and $2,840 in cash were recovered by Area Vice Section 1 officers during the search of the property.

Kaneshiro has been charged with two counts of first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, two counts of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and possession of drug parephanalia.

His bail was set at $120,000. Officials said, Kaneshiro remains in police custody and his initial court appearance is set for Wednesday, Feb. 10, in South Hilo District Court.

