Pahoa man charged in connection with home invasion at Leilani Estates

PUNA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Pahoa man has been charged in connection with a home invasion in Puna’s Leilani Estates.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Hawaii Island police charged 18-year-old Kauka Santiago of Pahoa with robbery and other related offenses following the Friday, Feb. 12, incident.

According to a police report, Santiago allegedly entered the home of a 74-year-old man through his front door and proceeded to spray him in the face with mace. The victim went to his bedroom to rinse the chemical from his eyes, while Santiago apparently proceeded to steal several items from the home.

Police say Santiago also threatened the man, who jumped out of a bedroom window and hid in the bushes.

Just five days after the incident, police located Santiago in the area of Leilani Avenue and Hapu‘u Street in Leilani Estates.

Santiago was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, first-degree burglary during an emergency period and third-degree assault.

His bail was set at $77,000.